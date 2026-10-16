Edmond International Festival
Edmond International Festival
Head to the Edmond Festival Market Place for an enriching cultural experience at the Edmond International Festival. Established in 1975 at the University of Central Oklahoma, this festival has grown over the years to its current venue in historic downtown Edmond. During the festival, many different countries and regions will showcase their cultures through display booths, live performances and authentic cuisines. All ages are welcome to attend this free event celebrating diversity.
Edmond Festival Market Place
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
University of Central Oklahoma
405-974-5577
cgc@uco.edu
Edmond Festival Market Place
30 W 1st StEdmond, Oklahoma 73003
405.216.7635
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov