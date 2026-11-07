Factory Obscura Holiday Artist Market

Factory Obscura’s Annual Holiday Artist Market is back! On Saturday, November 28th from 1:00-6:00 pm, shop unique, one-of-a-kind, handmade finds by local artists!

Our annual market highlights the best, most unique, fun, and wondrous artist’s work in Oklahoma.

Make your holiday shopping and decor local! Supporting local artists helps our artistic community thrive and provides a shopping experience that can be found, literally, nowhere else!

The Holiday Artist Market is held in conjunction with our Nights on 9th event. Explore the whole neighborhood for holiday lights, performances, hot drinks and sweets, and even more local shopping.