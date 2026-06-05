Factory Obscura's Summer Solstice
Factory Obscura's Summer Solstice
A community celebration of the Summer Solstice, featuring a Solstice Ceremony, a neighborhood frolic, and a community dance party with Ecstatic Dance. Mark the changing of the seasons by gathering sunlight to carry us through the rest of the year.
Costumes encouraged! Dress inspired by your favorite spirit!
This event will take place outdoors in our Artist Alley
Factory Obscura
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Factory Obscura
25 NW 9th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
info@factoryobscura.com