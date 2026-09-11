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Fall Bazaar

Fall Bazaar

Get into the fall season spirit in Blanchard at this festive shopping event. This annual bazaar will be full of vendors offering handmade wares, craft goods and home decor items. This event is hosted by the Blanchard Methodist Women.

The Methodist Church of Blanchard
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Methodist Church of Blanchard
405.485.3579
admin@blanchardfumc.org
https://blanchardmc.org/
The Methodist Church of Blanchard
1101 N Main St
Blanchard, Oklahoma 73010
405.485.3579
admin@blanchardfumc.org
https://blanchardmc.org/