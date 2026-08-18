Fourth Fridays
Fourth Fridays
Enjoy Oklahoma City's West Village District during the monthly Fourth Fridays event. Each month between May and October, this event will feature live music, local food, sidewalk activities, pop-up markets and more. Enjoy this family friendly-event with new attractions each time.
West Village OKC
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
OKC West Village District
405-235-3500
info@downtownokc.com
Artist Group Info
calendar@kgou.org
West Village OKC
835 West Sheridan AveOKC, Oklahoma 73106