Yukon's Freedom Fest celebrates U.S. independence with two days of holiday fun. Bring the whole family to enjoy a lineup of live outdoor concerts on the Freedom Fest agenda. Peruse the food trucks on site to taste a little of everything while enjoying the festival atmosphere. There will be lots of activities for the kids, so bring all your little ones to this summer event. Pack up the car with lawn chairs and blankets for the nightly firework shows, and get ready to look up at the sky to watch colors bursting overhead.