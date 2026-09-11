Galactic Expo - Metaphysical Fair

Galactic Expo comes to the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City for the first time September 19–20 for a weekend of shopping, readings, learning, and exploration.

Meet psychic readers, mediums, tarot readers, astrologers, energy workers, and natural wellness practitioners, and shop vendors offering crystals and minerals, jewelry, books, candles, herbs, body products, clothing, altar items, gifts, home décor, and more.

Free lectures are offered hourly throughout the weekend and are included with admission, along with hourly door prizes.

Saturday: 10 AM–8 PM

Sunday: 11 AM–6 PM

Admission: $8 per day; kids 10 and under free.