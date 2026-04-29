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Game Day & More

Game Day & More

Come join in on the fun every other Tuesday while we play video games, board games, be crafty, techy, or just hang out and make new friends! Have an idea for a teen program? We want to hear from you! Your idea could be the next awesome program at the library!!

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11

Artist Group Info

ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/