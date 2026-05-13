Global Soccer Clinic
Global Soccer Clinic
Join OKC Parks for their first-ever community soccer clinic, open to participants ages 5 to 18. Held on Saturday, June 13 and June 27, this high-quality program removes barriers to play by offering an international-themed teamwork challenge where players are grouped by age and ability. Participants can rotate through world-class skill stations, including Brazil’s “Ginga” dribbling, Argentina’s “La Pausa” passing, Mexico’s “Golazo” shooting, and the USA’s “Full Press” agility drills. It is a unique opportunity to develop your game, improve your physical health, and connect with the global soccer community at no cost.
Wendel Whisenhut Sports Complex
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Wendel Whisenhut Sports Complex
3200 S Independence AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73119
(405) 297-3882