Global Soccer Clinic

Join OKC Parks for their first-ever community soccer clinic, open to participants ages 5 to 18. Held on Saturday, June 13 and June 27, this high-quality program removes barriers to play by offering an international-themed teamwork challenge where players are grouped by age and ability. Participants can rotate through world-class skill stations, including Brazil’s “Ginga” dribbling, Argentina’s “La Pausa” passing, Mexico’s “Golazo” shooting, and the USA’s “Full Press” agility drills. It is a unique opportunity to develop your game, improve your physical health, and connect with the global soccer community at no cost.