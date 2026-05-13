Global Soccer Clinic

Join OKC Parks for our first-ever community soccer clinic, open to participants ages 5 to 18. Held on Saturday, June 13 and June 27, this high-quality program removes barriers to play by offering an international-themed teamwork challenge where players are grouped by age and ability. Participants will rotate through world-class skill stations, including Brazil’s “Ginga” dribbling, Argentina’s “La Pausa” passing, Mexico’s “Golazo” shooting, and the USA’s “Full Press” agility drills. It is an opportunity for participants to develop their game and connect with the global soccer community at no cost.