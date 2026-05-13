Global Soccer Clinic
Global Soccer Clinic
Join OKC Parks for our first-ever community soccer clinic, open to participants ages 5 to 18. Held on Saturday, June 13 and June 27, this high-quality program removes barriers to play by offering an international-themed teamwork challenge where players are grouped by age and ability. Participants will rotate through world-class skill stations, including Brazil’s “Ginga” dribbling, Argentina’s “La Pausa” passing, Mexico’s “Golazo” shooting, and the USA’s “Full Press” agility drills. It is an opportunity for participants to develop their game and connect with the global soccer community at no cost.
Wendel Whisenhunt Sports Complex
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Wendel Whisenhunt Sports Complex
3200 S Independence AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73119