Glow in the Dark Embroidery Take Home Kit
Glow in the Dark Embroidery Take Home Kit
Create a special and dynamic work of art—-this embroidery project shifts in appearance from day to night using glow-in-the-dark yarn. Inspired by the shapes of light in the current Oklahoma Contemporary exhibit SOLID LIGHT, you can create vibrant, abstract embroidery...then watch it transform when you turn off the light. This kit contains a sewing needle and is best for teens and adults.
This kit is made possible by the Kirkpatrick Foundation.
While supplies last.
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jun 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
Artist Group Info
ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437