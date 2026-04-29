Glow in the Dark Embroidery Take Home Kit

Create a special and dynamic work of art—-this embroidery project shifts in appearance from day to night using glow-in-the-dark yarn. Inspired by the shapes of light in the current Oklahoma Contemporary exhibit SOLID LIGHT, you can create vibrant, abstract embroidery...then watch it transform when you turn off the light. This kit contains a sewing needle and is best for teens and adults.

This kit is made possible by the Kirkpatrick Foundation.

While supplies last.