Grand Casino Fireworks Spectacular
Grand Casino Fireworks Spectacular
Celebrate Independence Day at Grand Casino Hotel & Resort by watching a spectacular fireworks display and catching a live concert by Shiloh Steel. Before or after the fireworks, head inside this Shawnee casino for Vegas-style gaming action, thousands of slot machines or table games galore.
Grand Casino Hotel and Resort
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Casino
(405) 964-7263
Grand Casino Hotel and Resort
777 Grand Casino BlvdShawnee, Oklahoma 74804
(405) 427-5228