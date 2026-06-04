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Grand Casino Fireworks Spectacular

Grand Casino Fireworks Spectacular

Celebrate Independence Day at Grand Casino Hotel & Resort by watching a spectacular fireworks display and catching a live concert by Shiloh Steel. Before or after the fireworks, head inside this Shawnee casino for Vegas-style gaming action, thousands of slot machines or table games galore.

Grand Casino Hotel and Resort
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Casino
(405) 964-7263
https://www.grandresortok.com/
Grand Casino Hotel and Resort
777 Grand Casino Blvd
Shawnee, Oklahoma 74804
(405) 427-5228