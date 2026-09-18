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Green Connections Prairie Dinner

Green Connections Prairie Dinner

Join us to enjoy a locavore feast on the prairie supporting environmental education in central Oklahoma! Featuring a live jazz band, an open bar with local wines, and a multi-course dinner created by Kam's Kookery. And don't miss the world-famous raffle... it gets even better each year!

Mollie Spencer Farm
$100
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Green Connections
(580) 917-6011
connectionsgreen@gmail.com
https://greenconnectionsok.org/
Mollie Spencer Farm
1001 Garth Brooks Boulevard
Yukon, Oklahoma 73099
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org
https://molliespencerfarm.org