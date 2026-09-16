Guthrie Haunted Scaregrounds
Guthrie Haunted Scaregrounds
Guthrie Haunts is now considered a Super Haunt Covering over 30,000 sq feet of indoor and outdoor scares!!!
We would love to invite all of Oklahoma City, Edmond and Guthrie to the best and most frightening Halloween Haunted House to hit the area in 30 years.. Its on Hwy 77 just passed the Cimmeron Bridge.
Guthrie Scaregrounds
$22.75 - $77
Every week through Nov 07, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Supported By
Guthrie Haunts
Guthrie Scaregrounds
4524 Riverside CircleGuthrie, Oklahoma 73044
405-243-7671
drexeleventcenter@gmail.com