Halloween with Factory Obscura

Celebrate Halloween in Oklahoma City with an evening of illuminated costumes, live performances and music at Factory Obscura. The festivities begin with “The Procession,” a free outdoor march through Automobile Alley. Gather at 6:30pm as the procession departs at 7pm. Bells, chimes and glowing costumes are encouraged. Performers include Deonna Marie, Kae Neal, Mars the Musician, Jarvix and Hooplahoma. After the procession, join the costume contest outside the Mix-Tape boombox, with categories including Best Use of Light, Best Unconventional Material, Best Group Costume and Best Overall.