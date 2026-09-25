HalloWest at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

Get ready for a Halloween hoedown at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum's HalloWest. Guests are encouraged to don their best Halloween costumes and enjoy thrilling festivities with a western twist. Join in on trick-or-treating through the museum's turn-of-the-century town, Prosperity Junction, and explore Town Square. There will also be crafts, face painting, and lively western dancing. Cowboys and cowgirls alike won't want to miss the HalloWest event at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum this October.