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Harrah Day

Harrah Day

Come out for a day of family fun at Harrah Day. This festival kicks off at 9:30am with an exciting parades beginning and ending at Heritage Park. Visit the car show to see beautifully restored classic makes and models as well as modern vehicles. All ages can enter the hot dog eating contest, while other events include a tractor pull, fishing derby, 5K walk/run and health fair. Browse vendor booths for unique items and enjoy live entertainment throughout the day. Food vendors will be on hand offering delectable selections.

The event draws to a close with a fabulous fireworks display at 9:30pm. After the fireworks, the park's amphitheater will be the venue for headlining performers. Relax and enjoy the music in the amphitheater seating or bring your lawn chair to listen from anywhere in the park.

Harrah Heritage Park
09:30 AM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Harrah Chamber of Commerce
(405) 454-2190
brandy@harrahchamber.org
https://harrahchamber.com/
Harrah Heritage Park
1374 N Church Ave
Harrah, Oklahoma 73045