Haunt the Harn
Haunt the Harn
Enjoy Haunt the Harn, a family-friendly event for children of all ages. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat at each of the historic buildings on this site and participate in games and crafts, visit with storybook characters and help solve mysteries. Visitors will also enjoy a hayride and much more.
Step back in time at the historic Harn Homestead Museum. This beautiful outdoor museum, an original Land Run property, includes the family original home, a one-room schoolhouse and other unique treasures from Oklahoma's territorial past. Harn Homestead is a fun way for the whole family to explore the traditions of Oklahoma early settlers.
Harn Homestead
$10 - $15
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Harn Homestead
405-235-4058
kfrye@harnhomestead.com
Harn Homestead
1721 N. Lincoln Blvd.Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105
405/235-4058
info@harnhomestead.com