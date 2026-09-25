Enjoy Haunt the Harn, a family-friendly event for children of all ages. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat at each of the historic buildings on this site and participate in games and crafts, visit with storybook characters and help solve mysteries. Visitors will also enjoy a hayride and much more.

Step back in time at the historic Harn Homestead Museum. This beautiful outdoor museum, an original Land Run property, includes the family original home, a one-room schoolhouse and other unique treasures from Oklahoma's territorial past. Harn Homestead is a fun way for the whole family to explore the traditions of Oklahoma early settlers.