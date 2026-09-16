The Castle of Muskogee presents the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival — Oklahoma’s top-rated Halloween event, transforming every October into a thrilling Halloween village. With 11 uniquely themed haunted attractions, delicious food, creepy shops, and live entertainment, it’s a must-visit fall festival for families and thrill seekers alike!

Open Fridays and Saturdays from October 2 through October 31, the village offers something for everyone — gather around eerie fireside tales, explore our Halloween marketplace, or test your courage in scare-rated attractions. From the family-friendly Haunted Hayride to the intense Trail of Blood, every path offers a new level of fright!

Festival admission is included with any haunted attraction ticket or combo bundle. Just coming to enjoy the Halloween village atmosphere, food, and shopping? Festival-Only Admission is just $5. And if you decide you’re feeling brave once you’re inside, your $5 Festival-Only Admission can be applied toward the purchase of a haunted attraction ticket!

Whether you’re chasing cozy fall vibes or full-throttle fear, the Haunted Castle is where Halloween lives! Just a short drive from Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Northwest Arkansas, it’s one of the most popular Halloween festivals in the region.