© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heard on Hurd

Heard on Hurd

Bring the entire family to enjoy food trucks, retail vendors and live music at downtown Edmond's monthly Heard on Hurd street festival. Listen to a variety of local musicians as you browse through rotating pop-up shops and local stores for one-of-a-kind items and Oklahoma-made goods. Stroll along the downtown district's streets and check out the charming businesses open late during this local festival. You'll also have the opportunity to dig into tasty bites from some of the metro's most popular food trucks. Don't miss the best of Edmond at this food truck and live entertainment extravaganza.

Hurd Street Edmond
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Citizens Bank of Edmund
405.341.6650
info@mycitizens.bank
https://mycitizens.bank/
Hurd Street Edmond
32 N Broadway Ave
Edmond, Oklahoma 73034