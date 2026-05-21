Bring the entire family to enjoy food trucks, retail vendors and live music at downtown Edmond's monthly Heard on Hurd street festival. Listen to a variety of local musicians as you browse through rotating pop-up shops and local stores for one-of-a-kind items and Oklahoma-made goods. Stroll along the downtown district's streets and check out the charming businesses open late during this local festival. You'll also have the opportunity to dig into tasty bites from some of the metro's most popular food trucks. Don't miss the best of Edmond at this food truck and live entertainment extravaganza.