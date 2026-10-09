Holiday Market and Bake Sale
Holiday Market and Bake Sale
Numerous vendors will have crafts and specialty items for sale just in time for holiday shopping. While shopping you can delight your tastebuds with a scrumptious baked good from the bake sale. There will also be tea, coffee and water provided. Join us for the shopping experience you have been waiting for. 2-7pm Friday 11/20. 1-6pm 11/21/2026
Unity Spiritual Life Center
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Unity Spiritual Life Center
5603 NW 41stOKC, Oklahoma 73122
4053173985
dlmartinot@gmail.com