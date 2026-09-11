Humans Meeting Humans is a free, monthly community gathering in Oklahoma City designed to make it easy for people to meet other people—its just what it says ... humans meeting some humans!

- When: 3rd Thursday of each month, 7–10 p.m. (next: Thursday, Sept 17, 2026)

- Where: Stonecloud Brewery, OKC

- What happens: Simple games, light crafts, and “not name tags” to spark connection.

- Who it’s for: Anyone craving community—newcomers to OKC, remote workers, folks between seasons of life, and long‑time residents who want to know their neighbors.

- Community piece: HMH often partners with local groups so attendees can plug into other organizations, causes, and activities after they meet us.

- Vibe: Low‑barrier, welcoming, and intentionally human. The only goal is for humans to meet other humans, one brewery night at a time.