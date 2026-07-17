Hydro Fair

Established in 1907, the Hydro Free Fair is the oldest free fair in Oklahoma. Located in Hydro, OK the Hydro Free Fair is open to any and all who want to attend. It's a great place for families and friends to come together and enjoy a variety of attractions, entertainment, and delicious food. The Hydro-Eakly teachers, students and organizations work alongside the townspeople of Hydro to make this the event of the year!

Experience a variety of tradition at the Hydro Free Fair. From classic fair treats such as funnel cake and cotton candy to homemade ice cream and hot corn on the cob. Our concession stands serve bratwurst, corn dogs, walking tacos, Indian tacos, grilled hamburgers, hand-cut watermelon slices and so much more. Come hungry!