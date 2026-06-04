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Independence Day Celebration

Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate America’s birthday at the Independence Day Celebration in Choctaw. Located at Choctaw Creek Park, this fun event features a festival atmosphere with activities, vendors, food trucks and live music. Stick around for the finale—an amazing fireworks display that will light up the night sky.

Choctaw Creek Park
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

City of Choctaw
(405) 390-8198
https://www.mychoctaw.org/
Choctaw Creek Park
2001 N Harper Road
Choctaw, Oklahoma 73020
405-281-6854
tkilmer@choctawcity.org
https://mychoctaw.org/213/Independence-Day-Celebration