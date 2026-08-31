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Indian Taco, Meatpie and Arts & Crafts Sale

Indian Taco, Meatpie and Arts & Crafts Sale

Come hungry to the Indian Taco, Meatpie, and Arts & Crafts Sale in Oklahoma City. Guests can feast on delicious Indian tacos stuffed with meat, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onion and sour cream, or enjoy meatpies and juicy Pow Wow burgers. Upgrade either entree with a drink and dessert for a fully satisfying meal. Enjoy browsing through the on-site Native American arts and crafts for sale after filling up with tasty Indian tacos.

Church of The Open Arms UCC
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Church of the Open Arms UCC
405-521-9555
admin@openarms.org
http://www.openarms.org/
Church of The Open Arms UCC
3131 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma CIty, Oklahoma 73112
(405) 525-9555
http://www.openarms.org/