Come hungry to the Indian Taco, Meatpie, and Arts & Crafts Sale in Oklahoma City. Guests can feast on delicious Indian tacos stuffed with meat, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onion and sour cream, or enjoy meatpies and juicy Pow Wow burgers. Upgrade either entree with a drink and dessert for a fully satisfying meal. Enjoy browsing through the on-site Native American arts and crafts for sale after filling up with tasty Indian tacos.