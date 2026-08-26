This September, make your way to Norman's Ink the Block Party. This family-friendly street festival will feature live music, live mural painting and an art market. Make sure to catch the demonstration of a steamroller creating a large-scale woodblock printing. There will also be exciting, interactive art activities for everyone to participate in such as using laser-cutters and creating giant inflatables. There will be plenty of food and drinks to enjoy during this incredible festival in Norman this fall.