From the desk of Ira S. Burrough

Public Relations Director

FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE

International Women’s Day 2026

Oklahoma City, OK. In support of the International Women’s Day, the United Nations Association of the United States of America Oklahoma City Chapter (UNA-USA OKC) collaborating with the Happy World Foundation, Inc (HWFI) are hosting their first major fundraising event of the year in the Oklahoma City metro area: the 2026 Women of Impact Awards, celebrating International Women's Day.

The event will take place on June 20, 2026, from 05:00 P.M. to 09:00 P.M. at Dove Event Center, located at 1620 S.W. 89th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73159. Both UNA-USA OKC and Happy World Foundation, Inc are non-profit organizations recognized as 501(c)(3) entities.

The International Women’s Day 2026 Awards Dinner is open to the public. Tickets are $55 per person and include a buffet dinner, event program, and awards presentation. The program is designed to bring together diverse communities to celebrate women’s achievements and leadership.

During the evening, the organizations will recognize and honor Jena Marr, Ph.D., President of Redlands Community College, who made history as the institution’s first woman president—an important milestone for both the college and for women in higher education leadership in Redlands Community College. Dr. Marr will be recognized for her leadership at Redlands Community College and for her service supporting the mission of Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The program will also honor Mautra Staley Jones, Ph.D., and President of Oklahoma City Community College, who made history as the first African American woman to lead the institution.

In addition, 20 outstanding women from across Oklahoma will be recognized for their remarkable professional achievements and meaningful contributions to their communities. These honorees exemplify leadership, resilience, and service, demonstrating the powerful role women and girls play in strengthening communities and helping create a better world.

The evening program will begin with a Reception / Networking at 05.00 PM and an Opening Ceremony at 06:00 P.M., followed by the dinner and the Women of Impact Awards presentation and multicultural entertainment featuring international performances, reflecting the global spirit of International Women’s Day. Here is the link to the event https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/una-usa-womens-day-event



The event will also highlight the importance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly eight goals that align with the mission of the event:

● SDG 01: No Poverty

● SDG 02: Zero Hunger

● SDG 03: Good Health and well-being

● SDG 04: Quality Education

● SDG 05: Gender Equality

● SDG 08: Decent Work and Economic Growth

● SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

● SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institution

These goals closely reflect the United Nations theme for International Women’s Day 2026: “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls.”

International Women’s Day 2026 underscores that gender equality is a fundamental human right requiring accountability, policy change, and sustained collective effort. While progress has been made globally, women and girls continue to face systemic barriers to education, healthcare, economic opportunity, safety, and leadership.

Proceeds from the event will help support the annual programs and community initiatives of the UNA-USA OKC and Happy World Foundation, Inc. Tickets may be purchased by scanning the QR code provided on the event materials.

About the UNA-USA OKC:

The United Nations Association of the USA Oklahoma City Chapter (UNA-USA OKC) is a local chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. The organization works to build public understanding and support for the mission of the United Nations through education, advocacy, and community engagement, connecting local communities in Oklahoma to global priorities.

About the Happy World Foundation, Inc:

The Happy World Foundation, Inc an Oklahoma City based non-profit organization that promotes global citizenship, cross-cultural understanding, citizen-to-citizen diplomacy in schools and communities worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Ira S. Burrough (405) 819-3652 IraBurrough@gmail.com

Bill Bryant (405) 760-5322 billbryant.ok@aol.com

Karen Winston (405) 821-7129 karenyvon@yahoo.com

Bella Gutierrez (405) 532-2252 hullaslatinasbybg@gmail.com

UNA-USA OKC

https://www.facebook.com/UNA.OKC