Since 2002, Jahn's Pumpkin Hill in Cyril, Oklahoma, has been a beloved destination for families seeking authentic autumn experiences. What started as a small pumpkin patch has grown into a cherished tradition for countless families across Southwest Oklahoma. Our family farm is a place to create lasting memories. Join us for fall fun, and discover why so many people return year after year. We look forward to welcoming you!

General Admission - $13.96

Active Duty Soldiers & Police (With valid ID) - FREE

Dependents of Active Duty Soldiers & Police (With valid ID) - $11.89

Group Tickets (Must purchase at least 10 tickets) - $11.89