Jahn's Pumpkin Hill
Jahn's Pumpkin Hill
Since 2002, Jahn's Pumpkin Hill in Cyril, Oklahoma, has been a beloved destination for families seeking authentic autumn experiences. What started as a small pumpkin patch has grown into a cherished tradition for countless families across Southwest Oklahoma. Our family farm is a place to create lasting memories. Join us for fall fun, and discover why so many people return year after year. We look forward to welcoming you!
General Admission - $13.96
Active Duty Soldiers & Police (With valid ID) - FREE
Dependents of Active Duty Soldiers & Police (With valid ID) - $11.89
Group Tickets (Must purchase at least 10 tickets) - $11.89
Jahn's Pumpkin Hill
$11.89 - $13.96
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Nov 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Jahn's Pumpkin Hill
580-704-4664
merryyon@gmail.com
Jahn's Pumpkin Hill
46154 County St. 2710Cyril, Oklahoma 73029
580-704-4664
merryyon@gmail.com