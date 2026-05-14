Jazz in June Festival

Celebrating Jazz in June: Bringing Music to Life

At Jazz in June, our mission transcends mere entertainment – we're dedicated to fostering a vibrant cultural scene and bringing the joy of jazz to our community and beyond. As a nonprofit organization, we pride ourselves on producing the finest jazz festival, enriching the lives of locals and attracting enthusiasts from far and wide.

A Festival for All: Engaging the Community

Our annual three-day festival is a testament to our commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Jazz in June isn't just a concert – it's a family-friendly celebration, open and free to the public. From toddlers to grandparents, everyone is invited to groove to the rhythm and soak in the melodies.

Exceptional Talent, Unforgettable Moments

At Jazz in June, we curate a lineup of exceptional talent from near and far. From emerging artists to renowned jazz legends, our stages come alive with music that transcends boundaries and captivates audiences. Each performance is a testament to the power of music to inspire, unite, and uplift.

Join us at Jazz in June and experience the magic of jazz like never before. Together, let's create unforgettable moments and celebrate the timeless beauty of this art form. See you at the festival!