© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jazz in June Festival

Jazz in June Festival

Celebrating Jazz in June: Bringing Music to Life
At Jazz in June, our mission transcends mere entertainment – we're dedicated to fostering a vibrant cultural scene and bringing the joy of jazz to our community and beyond. As a nonprofit organization, we pride ourselves on producing the finest jazz festival, enriching the lives of locals and attracting enthusiasts from far and wide.

A Festival for All: Engaging the Community
Our annual three-day festival is a testament to our commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Jazz in June isn't just a concert – it's a family-friendly celebration, open and free to the public. From toddlers to grandparents, everyone is invited to groove to the rhythm and soak in the melodies.

Exceptional Talent, Unforgettable Moments
At Jazz in June, we curate a lineup of exceptional talent from near and far. From emerging artists to renowned jazz legends, our stages come alive with music that transcends boundaries and captivates audiences. Each performance is a testament to the power of music to inspire, unite, and uplift.

Join us at Jazz in June and experience the magic of jazz like never before. Together, let's create unforgettable moments and celebrate the timeless beauty of this art form. See you at the festival!

Andrews Park
Every week through Jun 20, 2026.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:45 PM
Saturday: 06:30 PM - 10:45 PM

Event Supported By

Jazz In June
normanhammon@jazzinjune.org
https://www.jazzinjune.org
Andrews Park
479 N Webster Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
https://www.facebook.com/normanokparks