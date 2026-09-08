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Junior League of Norman Monster Ball

Junior League of Norman Monster Ball

🎃 Monster Ball 2026: A Spooktacular Night for a Great Cause 👻
Save the date for Saturday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m.—The Junior League of Norman invites you to attend an unforgettable evening at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds! Tickets are $80 per person.

Join us for a night of eerie elegance, featuring:
🖤 Hauntingly entertaining performances
🧡 Exquisite cuisine and chilling cocktails
🖤 Music, dancing, and a magical photo booth
🧡 A costume contest with fang-tastic prizes
🖤 Spine-tingling raffles, including our Golden Ticket to Paradise Trip Raffle (your chance to win a dream vacation!)

✨Why attend?
Every ticket supports the Junior League of Norman’s mission to reduce obstacles and create opportunities for vulnerable children and youth in our community. Together, we can make a difference— and have a frightfully fun time doing it!

Important Details:
📅 Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026
🕖 Time: 7:00 p.m.
📍Location: Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 East Robinson St. Norman, OK 73071
🎭 Dress Code: Costumes encouraged— let your creativity shine!
🚫 Adults only event: 21+

Cleveland County Fairgrounds
$80
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Junior League of Norman
(405)329-9617
admin@juniorleagueofnorman.org
https://norman.jl.org/
Cleveland County Fairgrounds
615 E. Robinson
Norman, Oklahoma 73071
405-360-4721
info@clevelandcountyfair.org
https://www.clevelandcountyfair.org/