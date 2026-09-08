Junior League of Norman Monster Ball

🎃 Monster Ball 2026: A Spooktacular Night for a Great Cause 👻

Save the date for Saturday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m.—The Junior League of Norman invites you to attend an unforgettable evening at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds! Tickets are $80 per person.

Join us for a night of eerie elegance, featuring:

🖤 Hauntingly entertaining performances

🧡 Exquisite cuisine and chilling cocktails

🖤 Music, dancing, and a magical photo booth

🧡 A costume contest with fang-tastic prizes

🖤 Spine-tingling raffles, including our Golden Ticket to Paradise Trip Raffle (your chance to win a dream vacation!)

✨Why attend?

Every ticket supports the Junior League of Norman’s mission to reduce obstacles and create opportunities for vulnerable children and youth in our community. Together, we can make a difference— and have a frightfully fun time doing it!

Important Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

🕖 Time: 7:00 p.m.

📍Location: Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 East Robinson St. Norman, OK 73071

🎭 Dress Code: Costumes encouraged— let your creativity shine!

🚫 Adults only event: 21+

