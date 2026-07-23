Just Between Friends Consignment Sale

If you have a growing family, the Just Between Friends sale at Oklahoma State Fair Park this August is specially designed for you. Just Between Friends is one of the country's leading children's and maternity consignment events. This Oklahoma City show brings together a wide variety of consignors with great deals on children's clothing, toys, supplies, home decorations and much more. Enjoy great bargains while also meeting the enthusiastic community around this sale who can lend advice and support to parents and families.