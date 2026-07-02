Keynote & Mocktails Networking Seminar
Keynote & Mocktails Networking Seminar
Join Chris Papin and Michael Hubler for an evening of business insights, meaningful connections, and community at Chicken N Pickle in Oklahoma City! Great conversations. Valuable networking. Family-friendly fun. Bring the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs along for the experience!
Chicken N Pickle OKC
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
First Liberty Bank
405.608.4500
kbentley@myfirstliberty.com
Artist Group Info
Christopher C. Papin
chris@papincpa.com
Chicken N Pickle OKC
8400 N Oklahoma AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114