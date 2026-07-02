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Keynote & Mocktails Networking Seminar

Keynote & Mocktails Networking Seminar

Join Chris Papin and Michael Hubler for an evening of business insights, meaningful connections, and community at Chicken N Pickle in Oklahoma City! Great conversations. Valuable networking. Family-friendly fun. Bring the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs along for the experience!

Chicken N Pickle OKC
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

First Liberty Bank
405.608.4500
kbentley@myfirstliberty.com
myfirstliberty.com

Artist Group Info

Christopher C. Papin
chris@papincpa.com
https://papinspeaks.com/
Chicken N Pickle OKC
8400 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114
https://chickennpickle.com/location/oklahoma-city/