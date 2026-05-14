Celebrate the centennial year of Route 66 in Oklahoma City at Kickin’ It on 66. Held in downtown Oklahoma City’s Scissortail Park, this all-day festival evokes the same Mother Road spirit as Tulsa’s Capital Cruise.

From sunrise to sunset, Kickin’ It on 66 goes on as long as Route 66 itself with great activities for everyone. Start the morning at the Farmers Market, then enjoy the afternoon with kayaks, pedal boats and roller skating at the Sky Rink. Families will love the Oklahoma City Kids Market and the Route 66 Travel Hub where visitors can discover weekend trip ideas, hidden gems and historic stops along Route 66.

As the sun sets over Scissortail Park, the celebration crescendos with an unforgettable concert featuring Oklahoma artists Kaitlin Butts, Ricochet, Bailey Rae and OK3. The celebration ends with a drone light show set to a soundtrack inspired by the sights and sounds of the Mother Road. Don’t miss this unforgettable tribute to the past, present and future of Route 66.