Bring the kids out for a day of fishing fun at the annual Kid's Fishing Derby at Arcadia Lake. Open to ages five through 15, kids are invited to bring their fishing rods, equipment and bait to try their luck at catching the biggest fish. Don't forget to bring a lawn chair, sunscreen and sunglasses. The fishing contest starts at 8am, and the final weigh-in is at 11am. Prizes will be awarded in various categories at noon. Concessions and worms will be for sale at the event site.