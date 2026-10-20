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Kilt Night at Backyard Vineyards

Kilt Night at Backyard Vineyards

Join us at Backyard Vineyards for Kilt Night. An evening of bagpipes, Scottish dancing, and good company with the United Scottish Clans of Oklahoma.

Enjoy wine, beer, charcuterie and nonalcoholic drinks available at the winery. We’ll also hold a raffle for spinning glass tumblers, with the winner announced during the event. Everyone is welcome!

Friday, October 23 • 7–9 PM

Backyard Vineyards
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Backyard Vineyards
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
https://backyardvineyardsokc.com/

Artist Group Info

backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
https://backyardvineyardsokc.orderport.net/wines/events
Backyard Vineyards
1200 W Reno Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
https://backyardvineyardsokc.com/