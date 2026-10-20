Kilt Night at Backyard Vineyards

Join us at Backyard Vineyards for Kilt Night. An evening of bagpipes, Scottish dancing, and good company with the United Scottish Clans of Oklahoma.

Enjoy wine, beer, charcuterie and nonalcoholic drinks available at the winery. We’ll also hold a raffle for spinning glass tumblers, with the winner announced during the event. Everyone is welcome!

Friday, October 23 • 7–9 PM