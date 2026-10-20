Kilt Night at Backyard Vineyards
Kilt Night at Backyard Vineyards
Join us at Backyard Vineyards for Kilt Night. An evening of bagpipes, Scottish dancing, and good company with the United Scottish Clans of Oklahoma.
Enjoy wine, beer, charcuterie and nonalcoholic drinks available at the winery. We’ll also hold a raffle for spinning glass tumblers, with the winner announced during the event. Everyone is welcome!
Friday, October 23 • 7–9 PM
Backyard Vineyards
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Backyard Vineyards
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
Backyard Vineyards
1200 W Reno AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com