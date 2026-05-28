Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with the Lawton-Fort Sill Freedom Festival at Lucas Memorial Polo Field. This family-friendly event will feature one of the largest fireworks displays in Oklahoma along with many other fun activities. Visitors of all ages will enjoy live entertainment from The 145th Army Band, The Country Jamm Band and Deejay Hybrid. Stroll the many food trucks and vendor booths, watch the apple pie bake-off, or check out family activities like the potato sack races, egg toss and tug-of-war to name a few. Come nightfall, get ready for a massive fireworks show and drone display choreographed to music.

Special Note: This event will be held on the Fort Sill military base. As such, visitors can expect enhanced security procedures and protocols. Please refer to event website for parking, safety and security details.