Can you survive a walk through the Lexington Zombie Farm? Get ready to encounter things that go bump in the night, as well as the undead, as you take a walk through the woods of this Lexington haunted attraction. Zombies and ghouls have taken over this farm land and are out to grab a tasty dinner. On black-out night, brave the farm in total darkness, or come out for touch and grab night, when zombies will pick you up and move you while you amble along the pitch black farm.

Chosen as one of the top ten haunts in Oklahoma, each evening the Lexington Zombie Farm is open also includes food trucks, photography sessions by appointment with a professional photographer and a Facebook photograph taken of all of the "survivors" who make it through the attraction in its entirety.