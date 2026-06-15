© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LIVE! on the Plaza

LIVE! on the Plaza

Explore Oklahoma City's Plaza District during LIVE! on the Plaza, an event featuring local food, music, shopping, art and much more. Visitors can explore galleries, studios and shops while enjoying performances, themed events, and a wide variety of dining and drink options. Set in one of the metro’s most eclectic districts, LIVE! on the Plaza is a great way to experience the city’s creative energy.

OKC Plaza District
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

OKC Plaza District
405-578-5718
info@plazadistrict.org
https://plazadistrict.org/
OKC Plaza District
1745 NW 16th St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
405-578-5718
info@plazadistrict.org
https://plazadistrict.org/