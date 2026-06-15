LIVE! on the Plaza
LIVE! on the Plaza
Explore Oklahoma City's Plaza District during LIVE! on the Plaza, an event featuring local food, music, shopping, art and much more. Visitors can explore galleries, studios and shops while enjoying performances, themed events, and a wide variety of dining and drink options. Set in one of the metro’s most eclectic districts, LIVE! on the Plaza is a great way to experience the city’s creative energy.
OKC Plaza District
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
OKC Plaza District
405-578-5718
info@plazadistrict.org
OKC Plaza District
1745 NW 16th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
405-578-5718
info@plazadistrict.org