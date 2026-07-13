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Luxe Affair: Psychedelic Elegance

Luxe Affair: Psychedelic Elegance

Join us for Luxe Affair: Psychedelic Elegance, Oklahoma Contemporary's stylish biennial fundraising celebration and one of the most anticipated evenings on the city's cultural calendar.

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening of bold fashion, immersive art, inspired cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and unexpected experiences. The atmosphere is electric, and the experience is designed to reflect the creativity, individuality, and adventurous spirit that define both Wayne Coyne's artistic universe and the arts community we serve.

Throughout the evening, guests will encounter immersive installations, live performances, interactive experiences, and opportunities to connect with fellow arts supporters, creatives, and community leaders. Blurring the line between celebration and performance art, Luxe Affair invites guests to embrace curiosity, creativity, and the joy of the unexpected.

Proceeds from Luxe Affair ticket purchases and sponsorships support Oklahoma Contemporary's free admission and educational programs, helping ensure the arts center can continue to provide innovative exhibitions, impactful community programming, and accessible arts experiences for audiences throughout Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center
$150 - $250
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
https://oklahomacontemporary.org