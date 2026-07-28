Masala World Music Concert Series: South Indian Music and Dance
Masala World Music Concert Series: South Indian Music and Dance
This event is FREE and open to the public
Experience the grace of Bharatanatyam dance and the rich melodies and rhythms of Karnatak music in a single spectacular evening. Dancers from Oklahoma City's “Samarpan Dances of India” join four eminent Karnatak musicians from India — Gayatri Vasant (vocals), Mumbai Venkatesh (mridangam drum), Rajasekar (violin), and Renita Fernandes (nattuvangam cymbals) — for a recital of traditional South Indian repertoire.
Sharp Concert Hall - Catlett Music Center
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Sharp Concert Hall - Catlett Music Center
500 W Boyd St.Norman, Oklahoma 73019
405-325-4101