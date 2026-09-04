Mask-Making Workshop
Mask-Making Workshop
Learn to make papier-mâché masks the Dennis McNett way. For a small materials fee, participants can build their own tribal animal mask — or whatever they like — to wear in the Here One Day, Gone the Next procession during the October Art Walk. Resonator and McNett provide all materials and tools. Participants shape a cardboard frame into the animal of their choice, then adorn their creations with McNett’s hand-printed patterns. The results are spectacular.
Resonator
$30
01:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Resonator Institute
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dennis McNett
Resonator
325 E Main StNorman, Oklahoma 73069
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com