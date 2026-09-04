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Mask-Making Workshop

Mask-Making Workshop

Learn to make papier-mâché masks the Dennis McNett way. For a small materials fee, participants can build their own tribal animal mask — or whatever they like — to wear in the Here One Day, Gone the Next procession during the October Art Walk. Resonator and McNett provide all materials and tools. Participants shape a cardboard frame into the animal of their choice, then adorn their creations with McNett’s hand-printed patterns. The results are spectacular.

Resonator
$30
01:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 08, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Resonator Institute
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com
https://resonator.space/

Artist Group Info

Dennis McNett
https://www.wolfbat.com/
Resonator
325 E Main St
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com
https://resonator.space/