Mask-Making Workshop

Learn to make papier-mâché masks the Dennis McNett way. For a small materials fee, participants can build their own tribal animal mask — or whatever they like — to wear in the Here One Day, Gone the Next procession during the October Art Walk. Resonator and McNett provide all materials and tools. Participants shape a cardboard frame into the animal of their choice, then adorn their creations with McNett’s hand-printed patterns. The results are spectacular.