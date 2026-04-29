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May Mindfulness Journal Take Home Kit

May Mindfulness Journal Take Home Kit

Celebrate the month of May with a Mindfulness Journal, created for teens and adults who want to try being more mindful this Spring and Summer.

Through gentle prompts, open-ended reflections, and space to write freely, you’ll explore themes of breath work and mindfulness.

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through May 23, 2026.

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11

Artist Group Info

ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/