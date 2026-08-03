Medicine Park Blues Ball
Medicine Park Blues Ball
Head to Medicine Park for the annual Blues Ball, a three-day festival celebrating blues music. The weekend begins with a Friday night kickoff party featuring live performances from local musicians, followed by additional concerts throughout the weekend at the Medicine Park Town Center Mainstage. The town's longest-running music festival invites visitors to enjoy live music in the heart of historic Medicine Park.
A full schedule will be posted closer to the festival.
Town Center Mainstage
06:00 PM - 12:00 AM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Medicine Park
580-529-2825
mptownhall@medicinepark.com
Town Center Mainstage