Mid-America Street Fest
Mid-America Street Fest
Come enjoy live entertainment, contests, vendors and much more at the Mid-America Street Fest in Midwest City. Hosted by the City of Midwest at W. P. "Bill" Atkinson Park in Town Center Plaza, thousands enjoy the day's festivities at this annual family-friendly event. Kids will love activities like carnival rides, face painting, and crafts. Grab some food from one of the food trucks, browse through vendor booths and listen to live music on stage at this classic fall festival. Mid-America Street Fest is free to attend, and tickets/armbands for rides are available for purchase on site during the event.
W. P. "Bill" Atkinson Park
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
City of Midwest City
(405) 739-1252
W. P. "Bill" Atkinson Park
SE 29th St & Mid-America BlvdMidwest City, Oklahoma 73110
(405) 739-1252
mkrause@midwestcityok.org