Come enjoy live entertainment, contests, vendors and much more at the Mid-America Street Fest in Midwest City. Hosted by the City of Midwest at W. P. "Bill" Atkinson Park in Town Center Plaza, thousands enjoy the day's festivities at this annual family-friendly event. Kids will love activities like carnival rides, face painting, and crafts. Grab some food from one of the food trucks, browse through vendor booths and listen to live music on stage at this classic fall festival. Mid-America Street Fest is free to attend, and tickets/armbands for rides are available for purchase on site during the event.