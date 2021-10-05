Mistletoe Market is Oklahoma City’s premier shopping event featuring unique merchandise from a variety of carefully selected vendors from Oklahoma and across the country. Shop for clothing, gourmet foods, gifts, children’s items, jewelry, and more – we promise you’ll find everything you need in one location!

Mistletoe Market raises funds to support the mission of the Junior League of Oklahoma City. Proceeds from Mistletoe Market go to fund the Junior League of Oklahoma City’s health and wellness-based community projects in the Oklahoma City metro and helps the Junior League send trained volunteers into the community.