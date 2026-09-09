Monarchs in the Park Festival
Monarchs in the Park Festival
Join us for Norman's 6th annual Monarchs in the Park celebration on Sunday, Sept. 27, and experience the magic of monarch migration. The event kicks off at 9 am with the Monarch Migration 5K and 1-Mile Caterpillar Crawl. After the run, from 11 am to 4 pm, enjoy family-friendly activities including games, crafts, expert demonstrations on pollinators and gardening, food trucks and a pollinator parade.
Don't forget to register for the 5K or Caterpillar Crawl before Sept. 25 — prices increase after that date.
Ruby Grant Park
09:00 AM - 04:00 AM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of Norman
405-307-7130
michele.loudenback@normanok.gov
Ruby Grant Park
3110 W Franklin RdNorman, Oklahoma 73072