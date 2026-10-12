Monster Moist: Consenting Creatures Catcall Competitively

Comedy’s horniest Halloween tradition returns to Mycelium Gallery for the second annual Monster Moist, the show where Consenting Creatures Catcall Competitively!

Watch your nightmares become wet dreams when Freddy Krueger, Pennywise, Slender Man, and other sexy beasts compete for this year’s coveted creature crowns. Last year’s champion The Jersey Devil will make her triumphant return, and lucky audience participants will take home sexy treats from Patricia’s, Romantix, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health!

Get your tickets in advance for a free naughty party favor!