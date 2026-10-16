The annual National Weather Festival in Norman highlights the many weather-related organizations and activities in Oklahoma. This free, family-friendly festival showcases the science and safety behind weather, featuring engaging activities for all ages, and features many National Weather Center organizations, such as the National Weather Service, Oklahoma Mesonet, and Storm Prediction Center. Don't miss the opportunity to meet meteorologists from local news stations, see helicopters and emergency vehicles up close, watch weather balloon launches and drone demonstrations, and more. Head to the National Weather Center in Norman for a fun and exciting day celebrating weather, science and community.