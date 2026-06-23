New World Comic Con 11

Suit up and head to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds for the New World Comic Con. At this celebration the comic and gaming world gathers together Oklahoma's finest local talent, comedy community, creators and artists for a full day of interactive fun.

At the family-friendly New World Comic Con, or NWCC, heroes (and even villains) of all ages will have a blast checking out the wide variety of booths, competing in the costume contest, bidding on memorabilia in the silent auction or signing up for superhero school.