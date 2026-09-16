Newcastle Nightmare
Newcastle Nightmare
Make your way through the backwoods county side, down the old farm road to the abandon summer camp. Opened in 1979 closed shortly after the night the camp was plagued with strange occurrences, disappearances, and murders. No one is sure why but any attempt to reopen the camp seams to cause a repeat of its deadly history.
Newcastle Nightmare
$15 - $25
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Friday: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Supported By
Newcastle Nightmare
(405) 488-5278
dudeman1120@yahoo.com
Newcastle Nightmare
900 N Portland AveNewcastle, Oklahoma 73065
(405) 488-5278
dudeman1120@yahoo.com